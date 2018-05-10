Six Important Points About the State of B2B Content Marketing [Infographic]
Content marketing in the Digital Age has been popular among B2C companies for years, and B2B firms are catching up quickly.
However, despite understanding the need for digital marketing content—and wide adoption of the strategy—many B2B companies are unsure which tactics work best.
MDG Advertising examined an array of recent reports to determine six key B2B content marketing approaches that will help brands grow their businesses in the year ahead.
The resulting conclusions are compiled in an infographic, which visually explains the following:
- How different content formats serve different roles
- The importance of high-quality credible content
- How content effectively impacts lead generation
- How B2B content marketing is still maturing
- How to plan for content marketing success
- The most effective channels for B2B content
Check out the infographic. Tap or click to see a larger version:
Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.
This information suggests that everyone doing content marketing was born yesterday and that nothing existed before their birth. They must all have failed History in high school.
Long before "content," there was "collateral," "sales aids," and "product literature." When it was done right, it was tailored for each person in the buying cycle and was focused on the things that they cared about most. There was information for the person who initiated a search for a product or service, the people who did the research, the ones who shortlisted the candidates, the evaluators, the influencers, and so on.
There was a difference. All of it was controlled by Marketing and Sales. Prospects got the things that the company gave them. Now it's the prospects who decide what they want and when they want it, and it's up to the vendors to make sure its available in all of the places a prospect might look.
The contemporary trend, though, favors quantity, and much of it is dross. The notion that you have to keep creating new content is nonsensical. You have to create information that meets the needs and addresses the concerns of each person who can influence a sale. There doesn't have to be a lot of it. Just relevant, informative material that helps readers (or viewers or listeners) reach a simple conclusion: this could solve our problem.