Six Important Points About the State of B2B Content Marketing [Infographic]

Content marketing in the Digital Age has been popular among B2C companies for years, and B2B firms are catching up quickly.

However, despite understanding the need for digital marketing content—and wide adoption of the strategy—many B2B companies are unsure which tactics work best.

MDG Advertising examined an array of recent reports to determine six key B2B content marketing approaches that will help brands grow their businesses in the year ahead.

The resulting conclusions are compiled in an infographic, which visually explains the following:

How different content formats serve different roles The importance of high-quality credible content How content effectively impacts lead generation How B2B content marketing is still maturing How to plan for content marketing success The most effective channels for B2B content

Check out the infographic. Tap or click to see a larger version:





