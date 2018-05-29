My Cart (0)
The Ultimate Guide to Video Marketing [Infographic]

by Laura Forer  |  
May 29, 2018
Video marketing may not be the simplest of content to create (you've got to think about not just the script and video itself but also the technical challenges of creating the video), but it can be a very effective form of content.

According to an infographic by review and coupon site 16best.net, 97% of marketers say video has helped increase user understanding of their product or service, and 81% of consumers say they were convinced to buy a product or service after watching a brand's video.

In addition, videos cause visitors to spend more time on websites, and videos are frequently shared among consumers.

The infographic covers many aspects of video marketing, including...

  • How video marketing can be beneficial for brands
  • How videos are viewed by device type and browser
  • How marketers are using video on various social channels, such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and more
  • How brands are using technologies like 360-degree video, VR (virtual reality), and video mapping
  • How brands are distributing their videos 

For the full guide on how to use video in your marketing efforts, check out the graphic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.



Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

  • by Martin Purmensky Tue May 29, 2018 via web

    One increasingly important option for video marketing is missing. Video Cards and Video Brochures...are yet another marketing vehicle utilizing video (and print) to promote brands, products, events. When used as a mailer, the video cards have high open rate and high memory retention.

