The Ultimate Guide to Video Marketing [Infographic]

Video marketing may not be the simplest of content to create (you've got to think about not just the script and video itself but also the technical challenges of creating the video), but it can be a very effective form of content.

According to an infographic by review and coupon site 16best.net, 97% of marketers say video has helped increase user understanding of their product or service, and 81% of consumers say they were convinced to buy a product or service after watching a brand's video.

In addition, videos cause visitors to spend more time on websites, and videos are frequently shared among consumers.

The infographic covers many aspects of video marketing, including...

How video marketing can be beneficial for brands

How videos are viewed by device type and browser

How marketers are using video on various social channels, such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and more

How brands are using technologies like 360-degree video, VR (virtual reality), and video mapping

How brands are distributing their videos

For the full guide on how to use video in your marketing efforts, check out the graphic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.





