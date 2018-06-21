How to Manage Change at Work [Infographic]

We know that change is the only constant, but we don't always know how to deal with that change.

And although workplaces were once considered relatively stable, times have changed. An infographic by Happify points out that today's workplaces are "not your father's corporate job." The loyalty between company and employees often isn't as strong as it once was, and goals and teams and projects shift frequently even at stable companies.

So what can you do to prepare for and manage inevitable changes?

Tension should be decreased and communication increased, says the graphic, and training employees in their new roles or in new procedures is key.

To see some steps that organizations, managers, and employees can take to make transitions smoother, check out the infographic.





Read the Full Article

Membership is required to access the full version of this how-to marketing article ... don't worry though, it's FREE!