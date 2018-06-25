The 5Ws of Experience-Driven Commerce [Infographic]

Only 17% of people say shopping is their primary purpose when they visit a brand's website for the first time, according to a recent Episerver report: Reimagining Commerce: Global Findings.

That means brands need to provide memorable experiences so shoppers return to make their purchases. And that's actually not so hard to do. The study points out that 87% of shoppers are OK with a company's' knowing more about them to personalize their shopping experiences, and 46% of consumers cite inaccurate or incomplete content as the reason they often end up not making a purchase.

In other words, customers are fine with giving brands information about themselves, and they expect brands to provide useful information as well.

In addition, many consumers are open to new technologies that will make their online shopping experiences easier: One-third of survey respondents are interested in trying online chat windows for assistance, and 30% are even open to drone delivery for faster shipping.

To see more about what consumers want in a shopping experience, check out the infographic below or download the Episerver report. (Tap or click to see a larger version of the graphic.)



