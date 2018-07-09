Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code WOOHOO »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

How to Make Money as a Writer [Infographic]

by Laura Forer  |  
July 9, 2018
  |  1,088 views
Email
Top

Whether you're a writer looking for clients or a brand that wants to hire freelance writers, today's infographic, by Global English Editing, will give you some insight into how the world of freelance writing works and how you can expect to be compensated (or to compensate).

For writers, the graphic explores the types of writing available. There's copywriting, which is the art of writing to sell. There's blogging, where you can include ad space or become an industry influencer, both of which will help drive revenue. You might also choose to write for publications or become an editor, and the graphic gives tips on where to find those types of freelance work.

For businesses looking to hire writers, the graphic includes a chart of hourly freelance writing rates (which will, of course, vary by type of content, experience level of the writer, and location).

The graphic also includes online resources where writers and companies can find each other.

Check out the graphic for more info. Just tap or click to see a larger version.



Sign up for free to read the full article.Read the Full Article

Membership is required to access the full version of this how-to marketing article ... don't worry though, it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

Career ManagementWriting

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!