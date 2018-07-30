The Ultimate Cheat Sheet for Writing Explainer Video Scripts [Infographic]

If you've enjoyed watching an explainer video, chances are the copywriting had a lot to do with your positive experience. Yes, quality of the video and your interest in the product were probably factors as well, but the basis of a great explainer video is its script.

Various factors determine the quality of an explainer video script. An infographic by Breadnbeyond, an explainer video company, contains what you need to know about writing a compelling one.

The graphic includes three common script formulas, 10 psychology tips to remember, 5 actionable tips, and much more.

It also offers a checklist to make sure you've covered 10 important features in your script.

Check out the graphic to see the complete A-Z of writing an irresistible explainer video.



