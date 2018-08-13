My Cart (0)
64 Statistics That Will Guide Your Content Marketing [Infographic]

by Laura Forer  |  
August 13, 2018
  1,143 views
What do you have in store for your content marketing program this year?

If you're want to gather leads, you might consider creating webinars, whitepapers, reports, and e-books, which are the types of content B2B buyers are most likely to trade their contact information for.

If your goal is to build relationships with leads, consider more social content. And if you want to guide prospects through the bottom of the funnel, consider case studies. 

Those ideas come from an infographic by iScribblers, a content marketing partner for tech startups.

The graphic contains dozens of content marketing stats to help you decide where to focus your efforts. Ready to write? Check out the graphic below. 


 


Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

