64 Statistics That Will Guide Your Content Marketing [Infographic]

What do you have in store for your content marketing program this year?

If you're want to gather leads, you might consider creating webinars, whitepapers, reports, and e-books, which are the types of content B2B buyers are most likely to trade their contact information for.

If your goal is to build relationships with leads, consider more social content. And if you want to guide prospects through the bottom of the funnel, consider case studies.

Those ideas come from an infographic by iScribblers, a content marketing partner for tech startups.

The graphic contains dozens of content marketing stats to help you decide where to focus your efforts. Ready to write? Check out the graphic below.



