My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

How a Clean Office Can Boost Your Productivity [Infographic]

by Laura Forer  |  
August 30, 2018
  |  911 views
Email
Top

Spring is long over, but let's be honest: You should probably be cleaning your office area more frequently than annually anyway, right?

If you need some motivation, consider two facts: Viruses can linger on unclean surfaces, and a cluttered desk may well be reducing your productivity. An infographic by Cleaning Services Group, a cleaning services provider, offers those reasons and more for sprucing up your workspace.

The graphic also outlines the correlation between tidy work spaces and greater productivity, citing a Harvard University experiment that concluded "messy, untidy workplaces can undermine people's persistence in completing tasks, therefor affecting productivity."

By sticking to a cleaning routine and maintaining a neatly organized work space, employees are much more likely to get their best work done and meet work targets.

So if you need a break from actually doing work, tell your boss you're increasing your productivity by cleaning up your desk. Need more reasons to break out the duster? Check out the infographic:



Sign up for free to read the full article.Read the Full Article

Membership is required to access the full version of this how-to marketing article ... don't worry though, it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

Career ManagementManagement

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

Comments

  • by zara laura Fri Aug 31, 2018 via web

    Nice post

  • by akcent ree Sat Sep 1, 2018 via web

    Camille Leblanc- Basinet- Not only one of the top bodies in the female sport division, but also a great personality to boot. Under confident of her abilities, she has soared to the number one spot for the women, right along with her cute accent.

    12. Christmas Abbot- A Nascar trainee, (wow) is the number two female for the Crossfit games of 2012. Her determination and strength bring her to the top with her passion and determination. Her bright smile helps too!

    http://womencrossfitshoes.com/

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!