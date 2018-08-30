How a Clean Office Can Boost Your Productivity [Infographic]
Spring is long over, but let's be honest: You should probably be cleaning your office area more frequently than annually anyway, right?
If you need some motivation, consider two facts: Viruses can linger on unclean surfaces, and a cluttered desk may well be reducing your productivity. An infographic by Cleaning Services Group, a cleaning services provider, offers those reasons and more for sprucing up your workspace.
The graphic also outlines the correlation between tidy work spaces and greater productivity, citing a Harvard University experiment that concluded "messy, untidy workplaces can undermine people's persistence in completing tasks, therefor affecting productivity."
By sticking to a cleaning routine and maintaining a neatly organized work space, employees are much more likely to get their best work done and meet work targets.
So if you need a break from actually doing work, tell your boss you're increasing your productivity by cleaning up your desk. Need more reasons to break out the duster? Check out the infographic:
Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.
