The Do's and Don’ts of SMS Marketing [Infographic]

by Laura Forer  |  
September 17, 2018
  841 views
As the list of tasks we can do on our mobile phones grows—listen to music, watch a movie, take a photo, check your bank balance, turn on your heating, start your car, and so much more—so does our dependence on those pocket-sized devices.

And that can be good news for marketers. Mobile marketing can be a powerful marketing channel because consumers are becoming more and more connected to their phones.

Mobile is a quick and convenient communication method both for consumers and for businesses.

However, with such a powerful, instant, and personal marketing channel as the mobile phone, you need to be careful you don’t annoy your customers.

SMS service provider Esendex put together an infographic with the basic do's and don'ts of how to manage the channel. Check it out here; just tap or click to see a larger version.


 


Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

Mobile MarketingSMS

