The volatile history and uncertain future of cryptocurrencies has, understandably, turned many people away from using them. But the underlying technology they use—blockchain—has piqued the interest of people beyond investors.

The use of blockchain can benefit e-commerce businesses, and those businesses that get on board now will have a competitive advantage, argues the team at Mofluid, a Magento mobile app extension.

They created an infographic that explains what Bitcoin is, what blockchain is, and how blockchains can benefit e-commerce brands.

Blockchain, the infographic explains, provides e-commerce sites with security, transparency, and cost-cutting.