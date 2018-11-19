"Pop-ups" can have a negative connotation in marketing: We often think of intrusive website requests and alerts.

But off the Web, pop-ups can provide your customers with very positive experiences of your brand.

This infographic by plastic card printers Colourfast explores the advantages that pop-up shops can have your business. It also explains the different types of pop-ups and the pros and cons of each:

Store within a store

Kiosk or booth

General vacant space

Shopping centers

Vacant street-level space

If you do decide to pop up, you'll want to be able to measure the impact both quantitatively and qualitatively, which the graphic defines how to do.

To see if popping up is right for your brand, check out the infographic.