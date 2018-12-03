Today we'll take a deep dive into jargon you hear every day. Sometimes it makes you cringe. Sometimes it makes you laugh. Sometimes it may make you think, "What on earth does that mean?"

Next time you hear a puzzling (or tasty) phrase, such as "low-hanging fruit," "drinking the Kool-Aid," or "peeling the onion," you can pull out the handy chart below by online diagramming software Lucidchart.

And here's a humorous video the team put together to explain cash cows, unicorns, decacorns, and so many other words we hate ourselves for saying when we hear them come out of our mouths.



After you watch the video, you'll want to circle back here to get to the next level of tech jargon so you can move from rockstar to ninja to wizard to guru. Just tap or click to see a larger version.