We've all seen presentations that made us wonder, "What, exactly, is that graph saying? What am I looking at?"

Hopefully, we haven't all given those presentations, but let's be honest—many of us probably have.

Using the right chart or graph can make a huge difference in demonstrating your point. And if you want to convince and persuade in today's business world, you need to be able to show your data in a quickly understood way.

So how do you know which type of graph to use for which data points?

That's where today's infographic, by the online presentation trainers at SlideHeroes, can help. It explains two dozen types of graphs and when to use them—and not use them.

Like me, some of you feel personally stung by the graphic's disregard for pie charts. "Pie charts are usually bad," it says, "because they don't show a consistent standard to compare the values to, nor do they allow for easy comparisons between parts of the whole."

Before you get your data all up in a bunch, fellow pie chart-lovers, the team at SlideHero assured me that they are not the only ones to dismiss this tasty data visualization.

So we'll agree to disagree about pie charts, but if you're looking for the best way to communicate your message, check out the infographic for other chart and graph ideas.