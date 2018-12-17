B2B companies are usually familiar with event sponsorship. Conferences are sponsored by vendors, and many businesses find sponsorship a highly effective way of increasing brand recognition and driving leads.

But B2C brands get in on the action, too. Sporting arenas, for example, are often sponsored by B2C brands. But you don't need millions of dollars to get your company's name out into your community.

An infographic by ZipSprout, a marketing agency that specializes in local marketing, explores how brands can sponsor all sorts of events, such as sports competitions, festivals, and charitable causes.

The graphic notes that supporting local events gives people positive feelings about your brand and offers an opportunity to become better known in your community. It also helps your local SEO efforts by associating your brand with an event people are searching for.

What's more, sponsorship doesn't have to be monetary. Giving time and products also counts—and can have a big impact on both the event and your brand's reputation.

Is sponsorship right for your business? Check out the infographic: