Augmented reality can help your brand stand apart from the competition by offering interactive and engaging experiences.

Customers can "try on" clothes virtually, or see how products would look in their homes before they buy.

This infographic by mobile marketing platform CleverTap defines augmented reality, explains the benefits of the technology, and offers tips for creating an AR app.

AR is being adopted by many industries, and there are infinite uses of the technology that can help engage your customers. Check out the infographic for the basics.