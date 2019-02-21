We've all heard the old chestnut: "The customer is always right." But what about when the customer isn't right?

There are in fact times you should not listen to your customers. (But we wouldn't suggest making it a blanket habit! Listening to customers is often invaluable, as most marketers know).

An infographic by Valpak, provider of direct mail and digital marketing solutions to local businesses, lays out scenarios of when you should and shouldn't ignore customers. It also profiles common types of customers you may need to coach and work with.

As the infographic states, "If you want to push the boundaries, innovate, and grow your business, a healthy balance between when and how often you listen to your customers is necessary."

Check out the graphic for the details: