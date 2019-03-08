Is there any facet of digital marketing that isn't being continually disrupted by technology?
You name it: data-gathering, analytics, content creation and distribution, personalization, targeting, SEO...
What technologies should you be keeping a close eye on?
Conversion-driven digital marketing agency Spiralytics has put together an infographic that can help answer that question.
From Big Data to artificial intelligence, machine-learning, bots, voice search and more, these top 10 technologies, according to the infographic, are changing the digital marketing landscape:
