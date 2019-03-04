Voice search is changing how users search for information—and, more important for marketers and businesses, how websites provide that information in order to be featured in voice search results.

Smartphones and home voice assistants like Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant are being used to search for business and product information, and you need to ensure your business website is optimized to keep up with this trend.

A truly comprehensive guide in infographic format from Headway Capital, provider of small business lines of credit, lays out the challenges offers solutions to optimize your site for voice search.

What it covers in detail: speeding up your site, security for your site, creating an FAQ page, optimizing for featured snippets, structuring content with schema markup, and more.