Once perceived as nerdy gamer technology, virtual reality (VR) is being embraced by brands across the globe.

Marketers are realizing the potential of VR to leave indelible impressions on consumers, so you might want to check out how you can use the technology to engage your own customers.

An infographic by The Missing Link, a provider of business continuity plans and disaster recovery solutions, makes the case for why brands should use virtual reality.

The benefits, according to the infographic, include increasing trust via virtually trying before buying, providing more sensuous as well as more intellectual experiences, minimizing product returns, providing engaging experiences, and more.

Check out the infographic for the details: