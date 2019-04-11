In personal and business life, taking risks can be a valuable strategy. But you need to calculate the benefits and costs.
Should you hire that marketer who doesn't quite meet your criteria—but would bring other, valuable skills to the job? Or are you that marketer who's taking the risk to apply for the job that's not a perfect fit?
An infographic by ValPak, provider of local direct mail and digital advertising solutions, lays out steps to take to mitigate cost and uncertainty of decisions that involve risk.
The infographic lays out how to calculate risk by doing your due diligence, anticipating mistakes, setting checkpoints, and more.
