The importance of customer satisfaction is pretty much self-evident: If you don't satisfy your customers, they won't come back to buy from you.

And not only that. Satisfied customers might tell others to buy from you. Conversely, unsatisfied customers might tell other not to buy from you.

So, it behooves business owners and their marketers to make sure their customers stay happy with the business. But what does that entail?

An infographic guide from knowledge base software provider Helpjuice outlines (1) the impact customer satisfaction has on a business; (2) key drivers of customer satisfaction; (3) three metrics of customer satisfaction; and (4) four principles for improving customer satisfaction.

Check out this useful infographic: