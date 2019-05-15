Get your all-access season pass to all courses with a PRO subscription. Save 40% through June 13 with code GOAL.

The importance of customer satisfaction is pretty much self-evident: If you don't satisfy your customers, they won't come back to buy from you.

And not only that. Satisfied customers might tell others to buy from you. Conversely, unsatisfied customers might tell other not to buy from you.

So, it behooves business owners and their marketers to make sure their customers stay happy with the business. But what does that entail?

An infographic guide from knowledge base software provider Helpjuice outlines (1) the impact customer satisfaction has on a business; (2) key drivers of customer satisfaction; (3) three metrics of customer satisfaction; and (4) four principles for improving customer satisfaction.

Check out this useful infographic:

Customer Satisfaction Guide

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Vahe Habeshian

Vahe Habeshian is the director of publications at MarketingProfs and a longtime editor. Reach him via vahe@marketingprofs.com.

Twitter: @habesh

Little by Little