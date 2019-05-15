The importance of customer satisfaction is pretty much self-evident: If you don't satisfy your customers, they won't come back to buy from you.
And not only that. Satisfied customers might tell others to buy from you. Conversely, unsatisfied customers might tell other not to buy from you.
So, it behooves business owners and their marketers to make sure their customers stay happy with the business. But what does that entail?
An infographic guide from knowledge base software provider Helpjuice outlines (1) the impact customer satisfaction has on a business; (2) key drivers of customer satisfaction; (3) three metrics of customer satisfaction; and (4) four principles for improving customer satisfaction.
Check out this useful infographic:
You may also like:
- Move Over, Social Platforms: Niche Online Communities Are the Wave of the Future
- Marketing Beyond Millennials: Connecting With Generation Z
- Brands Teens Like: Top Clothing, Social Media, and Video Brands [Infographic]
- You're Hired... or Not: How Clients Find Small Business Service Providers [Infographic]
- How to Communicate With the Most Tech-Savvy Generation Yet