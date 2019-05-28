Has your business started accepting mobile payments? If not, it may be time to start.

Mobile wallets, undergoing meteoric growth, now process billions of payments worldwide. As the payment technology becomes less expensive and cash use continues to decline, mobile wallet use will only continue to grow.

In the UK, for example, cash is used less than debit cards are, and in various countries a "cashless society" is quickly developing.

Which countries have embraced mobile payments?