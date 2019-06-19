I don't know your name. I wish I did. But if your name happened to be Hannah, and I started this article off with "Hey Hannah," that probably wouldn't be the magic pixie dust that drew us together in a blissful relationship forever more.

Customers expect more.

I'm talking, of course, about personalization. And I've tried to demonstrate the idea that personalization is not simply about knowing the name of the person you're communicating with. Marketers today aiming to seriously step up the degree of connection they make with customers are exploring the true power of personalization.

It's been decades since Peppers & Rogers introduced us to the idea of one-to-one marketing, but today its meaning is setting in. The technology required to make personalized marketing happen is catching on.