Compared with "tradigital" forms of marketing, such as email, messaging apps tend to enjoy far greater open rates, with many consumers finding them more attention-grabbing than emails.

Which is understandable: an email flood daily overtakes recipients' inboxes with marketing messages. Consumers are overwhelmed, and very often outright delete emails without ever opening them.

Now consider that by their very nature app notifications are more prevalent and apparent on the home screens of mobile devices than emails typically would be; as a result, notifications garner attention.

An infographic from Cadoo, a provider of SMS and push messaging services in Ireland, explores the question of engagement and messaging apps—their benefits for marketers, case studies, and five tips for boosting open rates.