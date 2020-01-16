Business travel—seeing the world and enjoying great food, all on the company's dime—is great, right? Sure... except when it isn't.

It turns out that business and leisure travel have differing effects on personal health and well-being, even though in both cases travel disrupts our daily routines.

Fully 75% of employees who constantly shuttle from one destination to the next for business have reported high or very high stress associated with business trips. Business travelers tend to sleep less, overeat, and work out less—a confluence of bad habits.

On the other hand, taking a four-day vacation can remedy stress and even improve wellbeing for up to 30 days. On the downside, regardless of travel type, 86% of travelers have reported weight gain.