In all likelihood, somewhere online—Google, Yelp, Facebook, Amazon, and so on—there are reviews of your product, service, or company.

Some of those reviews are glowing, some are objective, some are totally off the mark, some are incomprehensible, and some... horribly, horribly negative (which, it turns out, isn't necessarily a bad thing).

And all of that is totally to be expected. Because there are as many types of online reviews as there are online reviewers.

Yet, they can be broken down into some useful categories—i.e., online reviewer types or personalities. That's in fact what small business lender Fundera has done in an infographic, outlining eight types of online reviewer, such as "Faker Frankie," "Illustrative Ian," "Repeating Rhonda," and "Influencer Ivy." There are four others.

Responding appropriately to each type of reviewer matters, because online reviews help shape perceptions of your brand and because consumers rely on online reviews to make purchasing decisions.

Fundera also suggests ways to respond to each type of reviewer.

