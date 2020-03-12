For most people, artificial intelligence is something they see in sci-fi movies, but for enterprises and their marketers, it's become a much more accessible and available tool to serve business needs.

With technology advancing at breakneck speed, AI can improve our workday—and our workplace productivity, in general. From simplifying procedures to evaluating information, Artificial Intelligence can provide indispensable assistance to marketers and their companies.

But will AI replace human workers? Will we soon be out of a job?

Simply put, not really. AI in its current forms has severe limitations. But what it can do today is provide opportunities to increase productivity and allow you to take better care of the day-to-day business operations.

Some might even say it can make businesses even more human by taking on repetitive, robotic tasks that humans now carry out.

So, how exactly can Artificial Intelligence assist us?