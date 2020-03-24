What's not to like? 24/7 customer service, greater capacity to handle customer inquiries, fewer operational expenses, improved customer satisfaction... But there are also some challenges to using chatbots.

For one, it's not necessarily easy to ensure your chatbot is effective, and there are concerns about privacy and security.

But, chances are, the benefits of chatbots will outweigh the concerns, since you can take steps to alleviate the latter.

Digital marketing consultant Shane Barker has created an overview of chatbot, including a couple of major categories, as well as chatbot benefits and challenges, delving into each of those.