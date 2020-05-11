Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are compelled to find new ways to communicate with their audiences. Many are unsure whether they should communicate at all; and even if they know they should, some are uncertain what form that communication should take.

Marketers and PR teams have questions particularly around the tone they should take, the frequency of communications, the forms that communication should take, and the content they should share.

An infographic from PR and marketing agency Media Frenzy Global presents, in flowchart form, a quick guide about how companies can best interact with their audiences.



For help with your decision-making about customer outreach, check out the infographic: