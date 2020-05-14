Generally speaking, there are two ways to run ABM ads: by matching contacts, and by matching accounts.

If you have a list of contacts you want to serve ads to, you use that list for advertising via an ABM ad platform; if you have a list of companies instead, then you enter those in your platform.

Both approaches are valid, but each has its pitfalls as well as its own set of metrics—match rates—to monitor.

A post and infographic by RollWorks, a division of AdRoll Group and a provider of an account-based platform, explain match rates in detail to help you navigate your ABM advertising strategy.