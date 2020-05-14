Generally speaking, there are two ways to run ABM ads: by matching contacts, and by matching accounts.
If you have a list of contacts you want to serve ads to, you use that list for advertising via an ABM ad platform; if you have a list of companies instead, then you enter those in your platform.
Both approaches are valid, but each has its pitfalls as well as its own set of metrics—match rates—to monitor.
A post and infographic by RollWorks, a division of AdRoll Group and a provider of an account-based platform, explain match rates in detail to help you navigate your ABM advertising strategy.
Take the first step (it's free).
Loading...
You may also like:
- ABM Is… These Three Things (And Why B2B Marketing Should Look a Lot Like Dating)
- The State of B2B Account-Based Marketing
- Make Account-Based Marketing Work for You in 2020
- ABM Strategies for Winning Those Big, Attractive Deals: A Three-Tiered Approach
- Two Great Tactics That Work Great Together, B2B Social Selling and ABM: LinkedIn's Ty Heath on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]