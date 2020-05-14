Generally speaking, there are two ways to run ABM ads: by matching contacts, and by matching accounts.

If you have a list of contacts you want to serve ads to, you use that list for advertising via an ABM ad platform; if you have a list of companies instead, then you enter those in your platform.

Both approaches are valid, but each has its pitfalls as well as its own set of metrics—match rates—to monitor.

A post and infographic by RollWorks, a division of AdRoll Group and a provider of an account-based platform, explain match rates in detail to help you navigate your ABM advertising strategy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Vahe Habeshian

Vahe Habeshian is the director of publications at MarketingProfs and a longtime editor. Reach him via vahe@marketingprofs.com.

Twitter: @habesh

