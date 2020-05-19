Within one month of broad acknowledgment by US authorities of the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic—by April 15—some 22 million Americans, fully 13.5% of the workforce, had filed an initial unemployment claim.

Layoffs and furloughs have become a prevalent part of our lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, but many don't know what to do when they become unemployed.

Unemployment can be a jarring, unsettling change that can cause high levels of stress. Understanding your options and making appropriate financial decisions, however, can help reduce that stress and ensure better eventual outcomes.

The following infographic highlights the prevalence of layoffs and furloughs during the current pandemic, outlines how to apply for unemployment benefits, and offers tips and advice regarding unemployment until eventually getting back to work.