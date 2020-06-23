The global pandemic has disrupted business (and life), and everyone is scrambling to adapt. Marketing is no exception. And it has had to change overnight.

Instead of enticing your buyers with a promise of "better," as you likely did before COVID-19, you now need to do more: You need to make your sales offers far more valuable than they ever have been.

As before, Marketing's charge is to provide buyers relevant information to inform their decisions. Buyers don't want to be sold to, and they won't stand for being barraged with promotional messages. Otherwise, they will tune you out (or shun you altogether).

The solution? Behave as would a caring individual who wants to help others struggling right now: give value, give help. It is the right human response. But how?

An infographic from a revenue performance consultancy LeadMD outlines steps to take, including these three key approaches: