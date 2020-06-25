You have work to get done, but you hesitate or delay getting started; or once you do get going, you get interrupted or run into obstacles that slow your progress. So, what's to be done?

How can you instead gain and maintain momentum?

Nearly all of us spend at least one hour per day procrastinating—putting off a task we should be working on. And we welcome distractions—which are not difficult to find in the first place.

The following infographic provides insight into why we procrastinate, what the consequences of doing so are, and how we can confront obstacles to overcome them. It also offers practical tips for working toward your goals.