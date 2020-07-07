Remote work continues to grow in popularity as companies find that workers are healthier and more productive working from home.

And chances are high that various job positions, including those related to marketing, will stay remote when the current pandemic eases and eventually ends.

An infographic (below) outlines the benefits of remote work both for workers and for companies, and it explains how to begin a job search for a remote position.

It provides an overview of the growth of remote work, explains why it's a win-win proposition for worker and employers alike, outlines which fields offer remote work and lists some popular types of remote jobs, and offers tips and advice for finding remote work.