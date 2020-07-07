Remote work continues to grow in popularity as companies find that workers are healthier and more productive working from home.
And chances are high that various job positions, including those related to marketing, will stay remote when the current pandemic eases and eventually ends.
An infographic (below) outlines the benefits of remote work both for workers and for companies, and it explains how to begin a job search for a remote position.
It provides an overview of the growth of remote work, explains why it's a win-win proposition for worker and employers alike, outlines which fields offer remote work and lists some popular types of remote jobs, and offers tips and advice for finding remote work.
Take the first step (it's free).
You may also like:
- CMO Compensation Trends: Female Sr. Marketers Outearn Male Sr. Marketers
- Managing Momentum: Bounce Back From Setbacks and Procrastination [Infographic]
- The 10 Traits B2B Buyers and Managers Value Most in Salespeople
- How to Gain Influence and Effect Change: Four Skills Every Marketing Leader Needs
- How to Survive a Layoff or Furlough During the Pandemic [Infographic]