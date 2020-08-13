By any estimation, 2020 has been a trying year. Considering that we're facing a global pandemic, tornadoes, murder hornets, and other calamities, it's hardly surprising that according to one survey the number of Americans feeling burned out jumped from 61% in February to 73% in May.

Many of us are working from home for the first time. And this is no ordinary time to make the transition from office to remote work. Combine external stress factors (like COVID-19), with financial worries, children and other family members' being home full-time, and a full workload, you can see why burnout is on the rise.

But there are ways to alleviate stress, enhance wellness, and work brilliantly from home! Enter Cate Murden, corporate wellness expert, speaker, and founder of Push Mind and Body. I invited Cate to Marketing Smarts to share advice for working effectively from home while staving off burnout.

