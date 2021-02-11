Since the pandemic began, survival has, on some days, been enough to merit a hearty pat on the back. But when we set the bar too low for too long, we can shortchange ourselves. Surviving is one thing: thriving is another.

As Push Mind and Body founder Cate Murden explains, we can strive for more while still prioritizing self-care. I invited Cate back to Marketing Smarts to share tips from her new ebook, 2021 High-Potential Hacks: The positive daily behaviours of the highest-performing people.

We talk about some of the tips Cate gleaned from interviewing 16 incredibly high-performing people, and distilling their attitudes and beliefs into actionable "hacks" you can apply right now to get more from life.

Some of the approaches we dive into:

"Controlling the controllable"

"Choosing your hard"

"Doing the opposite of what you're doing"

"Exposing yourself to your fear."

Listen in for tips on how to challenge yourself while also nurturing yourself. Because we're a long way from normal yet, and we shouldn't wait any longer to start truly living again.

