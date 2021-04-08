Our job as marketers is to help people make decisions. But before we can hope to influence people's decisions, we need to understand how their brains really work—how people are wired, neurologically speaking.

Enter Tim Ash, author of Unleash Your Primal Brain: Demystifying How We Think and Why We Act. Tim's an expert in evolutionary psychology and digital marketing. In this episode of Marketing Smarts, Tim shares his expertise in evolutionary psychology and digital marketing, distilling his research into tips you can use today to make your marketing more effective.

We talk about how to tap into the right emotions to drive action, why every buying decision is emotional (even in B2B industries), and much more.

Here are just a few of the points we cover:

Designing for the rational brain is a mistake.

Memories aren't accurate; they're distorted and inaccurate (and that matters for marketers).

Marketers shy away from referring to pain and fear and loss in their messaging, but people are much more attuned to that than to upside gain.

Understanding the brain plays an important role in marketing techniques.

Can people make any decision without emotion?

The pandemic has caused changes in human behavior.

