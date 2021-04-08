Our job as marketers is to help people make decisions. But before we can hope to influence people's decisions, we need to understand how their brains really work—how people are wired, neurologically speaking.
Enter Tim Ash, author of Unleash Your Primal Brain: Demystifying How We Think and Why We Act. Tim's an expert in evolutionary psychology and digital marketing. In this episode of Marketing Smarts, Tim shares his expertise in evolutionary psychology and digital marketing, distilling his research into tips you can use today to make your marketing more effective.
We talk about how to tap into the right emotions to drive action, why every buying decision is emotional (even in B2B industries), and much more.
Here are just a few of the points we cover:
Tim Ash, evolutionary psychology and digital marketing expert. Tim is the author of Unleash Your Primal Brain: Demystifying How We Think and Why We Act and Landing Page Optimization: The Definitive Guide to Testing and Tuning for Conversions. Follow him on Twitter: @tim_ash.
