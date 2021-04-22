Marketing has always been a blend of art and science. That may be why Loni Stark creates phenomenal product strategies: She's an artist as well as an engineer.

Loni is vice-president of strategy and product at Adobe, where she leads global product strategy, product management, and marketing for Adobe Experience Manager. She has 15+ years of leadership experience growing technology teams and products, having first joined Adobe in 2000 as an engineer.

But she's also an accomplished painter with her own studio, and she runs a personal website, Stark Insider, where she's interviewed everyone from Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak to Nicole Kidman, Ben Stiller, and Emma Stone.

I invited Loni to Marketing Smarts to chat with me and guest co-host Chris Brogan about how her artist mentality shapes her approach to tech product management, how extracurricular creative pursuits improve her work performance, and how she manages a global enterprise team remotely.

