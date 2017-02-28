My Cart (0)
Marketing Video: An Introduction to Inbound and Content Marketing

The marketing world has evolved dramatically. Nowadays, people search the Web for solutions; if your brand isn’t there to be found, you are missing a great opportunity to connect with potential customers.

But having a website isn't enough, you must create useful and educational content—including video—to attract, convert, and make the sale.

Inbound marketing refers to a marketing strategy focused on attracting, educating, and empowering consumers via relevant content that helps them and guides them until they are ready to purchase your product or service.

In this explainer video created by Yum Yum Videos, you'll learn the basic principles of inbound marketing to start using this modern form of marketing that will help you grow your business.

Enjoy!



