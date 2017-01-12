How to Make Powerful Facebook Ads With the Help of Your Customer Service Team

Facebook ads can unlock revenue streams for your business. Used correctly, they can help you increase brand exposure, grow your audience, and get more customers.

Facebook ads are powerful because they offer super-specific targeting options. You can target by recent purchase behavior, create look-alike audiences, use tracking pixels, and more.

Moreover, spending is easy to track. With the Facebook Adverts Manager, you get a host of metrics that help you track your ROI, so you know exactly how much you're spending per conversion.

And you gain access to a massive audience. Facebook has over 1.28 billion active users; it's highly likely that most of your target audience will be on the platform.

Finally, you'll gain mobile reach. Facebook has a massive mobile audience. Over 800 million users access the Facebook app on their mobile devices, and you can get access to that audience.





Unfortunately, however, many businesses don't get the most out of their Facebook ad efforts.

That's because they make some common mistakes, like the ones outlined below; what's more, they also fail to use their customer service team—which can play an important role in the creation of powerful Facebook ads.

Three Common Facebook Ad Mistakes You Must Avoid

Mistake No. 1: Speaking to the Wrong People

Gary Halbert, one of the best copywriters of all time, once asked his students: "If you and I both owned a hamburger stand, and we were in a contest to see who could sell the most hamburgers, what advantages would you most like to have on your side to help you win?"

Some said "superior meat," while others said, "lowest prices." The guesses continued, and, logically, they seemed sound. But Gary explained that those advantages wouldn't make any difference at all.

So, what was the most important advantage?

A starving crowd! If your burger stand is in front of a starving crowd, you'll sell a lot of hamburgers.

In other words, the quality of your prospects is key to your marketing efforts. So, if you're not speaking to the right people, it won't matter how good your ad is. It won't convert!

Mistake No. 2: Subpar Copy

Many businesses fill their ads with "fluffy" copy. They stress features instead of benefits, overcomplicate the selling proposition, and don't have a strong call to action. Those mistakes are all recipes for a weak Facebook ad.

Mistake No. 3: Speaking to the Wrong Problems

If you're not speaking to your prospects' biggest pain points, your Facebook ad won't perform well.

But here's the thing: Sometimes, what businesses think are a huge pain point turn out to be not that big of a pain point after all. We mistake a small problem for a big problem, and so our audiences don't relate to our ads.

How Your Customer Service Team Can Help You Make Stronger Facebook Ads

You don't have to make those mistakes. With the help of your customer service team, you can avoid them and create stronger ads. How?

Well, the first step is to make sure you have good communication between your teams—especially between your customer service team, sales team, and marketing team. One easy way to do this is to have the other teams observe your customer service reps in action.

Your customer service team, as you'll see, can deliver amazing customer insights—the types of ideas that only your customers will give you!

Here's how your customer service team can help.

1. It helps you understand your customers' needs and desires

Do you know your customers' deepest needs and desires? Chances are, your customer service team does.

Your customers and prospects are constantly engaging the team members with questions, desired features, complaints, and more.

With that kind of information, you can craft a stronger Facebook ad.

For example, let's say you sell a supplement, like whey protein. You talk to your customer service team and discover that many prospects have been asking, "Does this whey protein come from grass-fed cows?"

It does indeed. Now that you know it is a significant issue for your customers, you can include it in the headline in one of your Facebook ads, perhaps along with the main benefit of protein from grass-fed cows.

2. It helps you craft better copy

Your customer service team members know how to speak to your customers, because they do it every day.

What's interesting is that your best copy can often come straight from the words of your customers.

Let's continue with the whey protein example. Let's say you talk to your customer service team and discover that many customers have been raving about the taste—saying it's smooth and rich, and that i can be mixed with anything.

You can inject these words and the phrasing into your copy. When you speak like your customer, your copy will be stronger and your ads will be more relatable and successful.

3. It helps you understand your customers' biggest pain points

What are your customers' biggest pain points? Your customer service team knows those too!

If you can connect with those pain points, your Facebook ad will usually perform well.

Let's go back to the whey protein example one more time. Your customer service team tells you that customers and prospects keep asking about the sugar content of your product. They're tired of using whey protein with high amounts of sugar, because it leads to weight gain and unwanted sugar rushes.

You now know a big pain point. In your Facebook Ad, you can stress that your protein has less sugar than but all the great taste of other proteins. Because this is such a strong pain point, it's more likely to drive clicks and conversions on your Facebook ads.

* * *

Your customer service team is a valuable resource. Get them to help you avoid common Facebook ad mistakes, and create stronger Facebook ads.