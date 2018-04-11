Nine Types of Video to Help You Close Sales

The digital landscape today is so vast and fast-paced that brands need to adapt quickly if they don't want to be left behind. It used to be that blogs were the way to create content on the Internet, but now we are living in a visual world, and videos are the jewels in the content crown.

Video marketing has evolved to become one of the most important selling tools, not only because it's an effective way to deliver a message but also because it allows you to really connect with your audience—and all in just a few seconds.

Videos help customers' decision to purchase a product: 64% say they are more likely to buy a product online after watching a video. That's why videos are the type of content with the best ROI, and why marketers are including videos in their digital strategies.

This article will describe which video types work best in each stage of the sales funnel so you can close more deals, and it will also provide an example of each type of video.

The top of the purchase funnel is known as the "Awareness Stage," where customers realize they have a problem or need and start to look for an answer or possible solution.

1. Educational Videos

As your potential buyers start searching for answers, you have a unique opportunity to approach them with helpful information and educate them on how to solve their issues. Educational videos are a simple but effective way to do that. At this point, there's no guarantee they'll hire your brand to solve their problem, but you will stand out as an expert on the subject, and so they'll remember you when the time comes to make a decision.

2. Commercials

If you are investing in advertising, commercials are a great way to quickly introduce your product. A commercial that is fun to watch and tells a compelling story in just a few seconds attracts people into the sales funnel. Commercials help you increase your visibility, brand awareness, and site traffic.

3. How-To Videos

How-to videos share a similar purpose with educational videos. But along with the educative tone, they also have a classic step-by-step structure. With this type of video, you can help your customers with their pain points or needs. Meanwhile, you can subtly position your brand as the best solution to their problems.

4. Social Media Videos

Social media videos are created specifically for each social media format and users' habits. Channeling your audience through social media is an effective way to drive visits to your site, which can lead to a rise in conversions.

Virgin America Safety Video from 3DF on Vimeo.

Consideration Stage

In this stage, your potential customers are already aware that they have a pain point, and they have some information about how to solve it. Now they are searching for the best solution, and you can take advantage of video to show them yours.

5. Explainer Videos

Basically, explainer videos are short animations that describe a pain point and then explain how a product or service can solve it. They should be brief and friendly in order to hook your audience and encourage them to watch all the way through. You can use explainer videos in place of text on a landing page to explain your product. They can increase conversions and help you gain high-quality leads.

6. Webinars

Webinars are online presentations by asubject-matter expert. They educate your potential customers and offer solutions while positioning your brand as a reference in a particular industry.

Decision Stage

The most important part of your buyers' journey is when they make a decision. At this point, they know their problem and they have all the necessary information about how to solve it, so they need to decide whether they will hire or buy from you or another company. Building trust and confidence is the vital purpose of this final stage.

7. Product Videos

As the name suggests, this type of video gets directly to the point by showing the product's best features and benefits. Using this kind of video at the decision stage will strengthen trust in your product and help your audience make a decision in your favor.

8. Company Videos

Company videos put a face and a voice to your brand. They are the audiovisual version of your "About Us" webpage, and they show viewers who is behind all the work your service or product requires. The goals of a company video are to build trust and create a human bond so viewers get to know your brand and so make a decision your favor.

9. Customer Testimonial Videos

Testimonial videos allow you to show others' views of your product or service. Buyers often search for references before making a decision. At this point, you can share comments and experiences of people with the same problem who found a solution by hiring you. Testimonial videos are very effective to build trust and, in turn, close more sales.

It's no surprise that video marketing rules content marketing. People are no longer predisposed to reading long and boring text about a product. They jump from site to site in just seconds, and those seconds matter.

To make the most out of that short time, you must customize your content. That's why it's so important to understand the buying process and offer potential buyers video content according to their needs. This article covered three stages of the sales funnel and explained the best types of content to use in each one. Now you can optimize your video strategy to boost sales and take full advantage of your video investment.