10 Video Metrics That Will Help You Establish ROI
Many marketers find tracking the ROI of their video campaigns to be tricky, but that is often the result of poorly developed strategy and improper goal-setting.
Broadly speaking, all video marketing will be looking to do one of three things: build brand awareness and trust, increase sales, and educate and inform your customers and potential customers.
Although there will inevitably be overlap between those broad objectives (in the end, all marketing ultimately hopes to increase revenue), you must first define what you want to achieve. If you plan to produce content that targets all three objectives, then think about how you can segment your content and assigning a weight to each metric accordingly.
Once you've decided what it is you want your marketing film to achieve, then you can start thinking about how to properly measure success.
Here are 10 essential video marketing metrics that fall into one of three broad measures of success.
A. Measuring Reach and Retention
1. Views
Views are one of the easiest metrics to track—and one of the most misleading. Tracking views gives you a very basic idea of how many people are clicking play on your content, but that's about it.
Evelyn Timson is the managing director of UK video production agencyAspect Film & Video. Check out Aspect's award winning work on its YouTube Channel.
LinkedIn: Evelyn Timson
Great article Evelyn! As people spend more energy and resources on their video content, it's important to understand what's really working to keep people engaged (content performance) and to drive the desired results (business impact). I did a Chalk Talk on this topic as well and I think our views are very well aligned: https://www.vidyard.com/chalk-talks/tracking-measuring-true-performance-vid.... Keep Calm and Play On!
Evelyn,
Thanks for the great article!. It is very comprehensive.