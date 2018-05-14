Three Tips From Basecamp for Launching and Running a Successful Podcast
When we launched our first podcast together in 2015, we were a former newspaper reporter and a video producer with a lot of enthusiasm but not much experience in making audio stories. Since then, we've launched an entirely new podcast and learned some things about making a show that attracts listeners and represents a point of view—and is enjoyable to produce.
We often describe our podcast as an unconventional business-advice show. In that spirit, here's some advice for making your own podcast.
1. Know your audience—and what it wants from you
Apple Podcasts and podcast apps tend to organize shows into categories: technology, comedy, business, news, pop culture, and so on. Those broad types are a start, but they don't always reflect the reasons listeners tune into certain shows:
- Do they want to go on an emotional journey?
- Do they want direct, actionable advice?
- Do they want to be informed about current events?
Even within a single category, such as "business," shows can vary dramatically in tone and style and the experience they provide. There are narrative shows, such as Gimlet Media's "StartUp"; practical and niche shows, such as Pat Flynn's "Smart Passive Income Podcast"; and newsy ones, like NPR's "Planet Money."
Figure out what type of audio experience your audience wants from you, and let that guide how you structure your show. We say "from you," because although a large segment of your audience members might enjoy, say, comedy podcasts, they might not be looking for your show to be funny.
Figure out the intersection between your strengths and what your listeners want, and then take it from there.
2. Be about something
We spent a fair bit of time writing the tagline for our Rework podcast for Basecamp and found it to be a worthwhile exercise because it helped us refine the premise of the show as we were developing the idea for it.
As you get going with your show, a strong tagline can also serve as an internal guidepost to gauge whether an episode idea or potential guest is a good fit. Externally, it helps explain to the world what your podcast is about: Standing out among the glut of podcasts is important.
Another way to explain what you're about is to make your first few episodes a declaration of intent. Give listeners a clear idea of the episode length, recurring segments, tone, and breadth of subject matter they should expect from your show.
3. Edit, edit, edit
If you've ever wondered how "This American Life" consistently achieves such emotional depth with its stories, it's because (among other factors) the show kills anywhere from one-third to one-half of its stories in progress.
Unless you have the resources of "This American Life," we wouldn't recommend doing the same thing for your show, but it is good to be choosy about your material.
Choose your guests carefully
In an interview-based podcast, there's a kind of editing that takes place even before you talk to your guest, and that's in choosing interview subjects. Use particular caution when featuring people who talk a lot for a living. "Thought leaders" (those quotes signal our undying hatred of that term) and corporate executives might be more polished and direct, but they often give miserable interviews because they've recycled the same talking points so many times that all traces of sincerity or genuine emotion have vanished.
The challenge, especially if you have a tight production schedule or deadlines to hit, is that such professional talkers are also the easiest to find and book. But there can be real surprise and delight when you find someone who's never been on a podcast or who's never been interviewed about his or her life and career. You don't know what will come out of those conversations—and, often, that spontaneity makes for better audio.
Edit to create a narrative
Then there's the crucial editing that comes as you're putting each episode together. Everyone may have a story to tell, but not everyone is a gifted storyteller. It's your job to excavate a narrative from what your guest tells you.
Very few people can talk about their own lives in a way that's ready to air as an audio story: They ramble, repeat themselves, double back and jump forward in time, and go off on tangents. Those kinds of natural speech patterns are killers in audio.
Be ruthless about what makes the cut, and weave it all together in a way that tells a story.
Keep it moving
In his Creative Live class about podcasting, Gimlet Media's Alex Blumberg talks about the importance of continually introducing reasons for your audience to keep listening.
"Something new has to happen. Music has to come in, there has to be a new voice. There has to be a new idea. There has to be a punchline. Something new should be happening every forty, fifty, sixty seconds," he says.
Audio can be punishing in its linearity, and your audience might very well be doing something else while listening to your show—navigating traffic, commuting on noisy public transit, making dinner... You have to earn their attention minute by minute, and that means being a good editor.
* * *
Of course, you can't edit something—not just audio, but any kind of medium—if it doesn't exist. So if you have an idea for a podcast, grab a mic—or just your smartphone—and start recording!
Shaun Hildner is a co-producer and co-host of Basecamp's Rework podcast and a veteran video and podcast producer.
Twitter: @shildner
LinkedIn: Shaun Hildner
Wailin Wong is a co-producer and co-host of Basecamp's Rework podcast. She has a decade-plus of business-journalism experience covering small business, entrepreneurship, startups, LatAm economies, and financial markets.
Twitter: @VelocityWong
LinkedIn: Wailin Wong
Rate this
Overall rating
Add a Comment
Comments
This is a primer for the over-stimulated -- that segment of the population with the attention span of a gnat and the need to be constantly reminded to pay attention. Why not just tell a good story? Briefly.
For too many thirty minute (or longer) podcasts, there are five minutes of usable information that could be easily skimmed in print... or video... in even less time. It's just not possible in a podcast.
After decades in broadcast journalism, my admittedly somewhat jaded perspective is that, after watching cable news, a whole cohort of eager minds thought that journalism would be easy. When they realized that interviews formed the basis of a story, had to be edited and integrated with relevant related information, and required fact-checking and corroboration, they invented the podcast. If the information was wrong or misleading, they could simply blame the guest and claim they had no time to verify the statements.
Plus, unlike video where you can scroll through to material that looks more interesting, podcasts can go on forever and still never get to the point.
So take this article as a starting point and keep going... in the following direction:
• open with a clear statement about what the listener will hear, why it’s important, and how they’ll benefit
• hire (or be) the kind of moderator who can keep people from rambling or avoiding straight answers
• edit the discussion for clarity (and brevity) and use narration to bridge any gaps
• for people listening to a download version, provide a timeline key, e.g. "10:14 The importance of Plan B”
• provide a really simple URL for people who want links to more information, e.g. yoursite.com/podcast
• offer a preview at the end of the next podcast
• do I.D.s throughout — “You’re listening to [host name] on [show] with my guest [name] talking about..”
• if you’re running audio ads, work them in as opening and closing “bookends”
• if the ads are visible (in a download’s display window or on a SoundCloud page), put them above or below the audio progress cursor and below your own logo.
If something goes on for more than 15 minutes, either the topic wasn't specific enough, the speakers weren't wrangled effectively, the editing wasn't sufficiently objective, or someone fell in love with content that no listener would have missed.
And those music intros and segues? They might be necessary when separating programs on radio, but a podcast is playing on its own to a captive audience of one. If you want jingles and transitions and musical filler, do radio.