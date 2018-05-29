Taking Experiential Marketing Beyond Events and the Tradeshow Floor

In a world where consumers are more likely to shell out for concert tickets than buy their favorite band's merchandise, there's no doubting the power of experiences.

Consumers today want a brand they patronize to enrich their lives, not just fill their closets or decorate their walls.

That's why brands were predicted to increase their spending for experiential marketing 11% in 2017—nearly double from just two years ago.

That said, to deliver truly transformative experiences, brands must challenge the traditional take on events and tradeshow exhibits.

We're entering a new generation of experiential marketing that considers cultural context, program timing, content development, and positioning within a brand's long-term business objectives.





Beyond the Tradeshow Floor

At my agency, we've noted a trend: Industries are taking experiences outside their core contexts—tradeshow floors, terminals, and hotels—and fusing them with other players to reach new markets of consumers. Consider the automotive industry, for example: In 2018, it'll move away from undifferentiated ride-and-drive events into broader-reaching experiential initiatives that integrate industries beyond the obvious markets.

Using better insights to expand your experiential efforts, you can go beyond the places your brand normally advertises and activates.

