Five Content-Led Marketing Campaigns That Drive Results

In today's competitive marketplace, consumers are empowered to drive a hard bargain. Your audience knows how to get the best price, so it's easy to get scared into thinking that a shrewd discount strategy is the only tactic that delivers results.

That is not the case. An attractive offer might make the perfect incentive to join your mailing list, but an email marketing strategy that's consistently offer-led can be damaging to your business.

Discount-driven campaigns do little to promote your story. They can devalue your brand, and they confuse the customer experience. Plus, continually bombarding your contacts with campaigns that spout terms such as "sale" and "bargain" increases the risk of your emails' being marked as spam.

The key to maintaining customer interest is resonance, according to the Forrester Brand Experience Playbook. A brand that resonates with customers is one that not merely provides the product, service, and experience they anticipate, but—even more important—also enriches customer experience by providing value-driven engagement opportunities.

And the proof's in the ROI: A good content-focused marketing strategy drives six times higher conversion rates!





Here are five content-led campaigns to help you cement a lasting relationship with your customers.

1. User-Generated Content (UGC) Campaigns

Rebuild trust, recruit brand advocates, and get time back by adding UGC to your email marketing strategy.

