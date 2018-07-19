Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code WOOHOO »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Five Content-Led Marketing Campaigns That Drive Results

by Chris Cano  |  
July 19, 2018
  |  1,661 views
Email
Top

In today's competitive marketplace, consumers are empowered to drive a hard bargain. Your audience knows how to get the best price, so it's easy to get scared into thinking that a shrewd discount strategy is the only tactic that delivers results.

That is not the case. An attractive offer might make the perfect incentive to join your mailing list, but an email marketing strategy that's consistently offer-led can be damaging to your business.

Discount-driven campaigns do little to promote your story. They can devalue your brand, and they confuse the customer experience. Plus, continually bombarding your contacts with campaigns that spout terms such as "sale" and "bargain" increases the risk of your emails' being marked as spam.

The key to maintaining customer interest is resonance, according to the Forrester Brand Experience Playbook. A brand that resonates with customers is one that not merely provides the product, service, and experience they anticipate, but—even more important—also enriches customer experience by providing value-driven engagement opportunities.

And the proof's in the ROI: A good content-focused marketing strategy drives six times higher conversion rates!


Here are five content-led campaigns to help you cement a lasting relationship with your customers.

1. User-Generated Content (UGC) Campaigns

Rebuild trust, recruit brand advocates, and get time back by adding UGC to your email marketing strategy.


Sign up for free to read the full article.Read the Full Article

Membership is required to access the full version of this how-to marketing article ... don't worry though, it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Chris Cano is a content manager with dotmailer, an email marketing automation platform.

Linkedin: Christopher Cano

Twitter: @chriscano92

ContentContent MarketingContent StrategyCustomer CommunicationsCustomer EngagementCustomer Retention

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

Comments

  • by Alison Thu Jul 19, 2018 via web

    Thanks for the great tips! I agree with almost all of these, although a competition-driven campaign is awfully close to a discount-driven campaign and I would be worried about having to deal with some of the potential hazards of that.

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!