How to Measure the ROI of Your B2B Content Marketing Campaigns

Many companies these days see the benefits of content marketing.

But, although content marketing's popularity (and necessity) continue to increase in the eyes of B2B marketers, 47% of them say they do not measure their content marketing ROI.

Of those who don't measure the returns of their content marketing efforts, 38% reported that "there is no formal justification required" to do so, 38% said they needed an easier way to measure ROI, 27% admitted to not knowing how to do so, and 21% found the process too time-consuming.

Here, we'll touch on why measuring ROI is integral to B2B content marketing campaigns, what the most important measurement factors are, and how to go about measuring content marketing ROI.

Why You Need to Measure ROI





With the rapid, continual developments in digital marketing, it's easy to see why marketers can often get too caught up with implementing new tactics and trends, while sacrificing the crucial element of measuring ROI. But tracking and measuring content marketing ROI justifies why you're asking for all those marketing dollars, and it will show exactly how that money is being spent.

Measuring ROI also helps you...

Understand what's working and what isn't. If you don't measure the ROI of your efforts, it is doubly difficult to determine which priorities or campaigns are working. If you spent cash optimizing your website but aren't generating enough traffic, what's the point? You could pay top dollar for the most engaging content, but if nobody's seeing it (or if it's not your target audience that sees it), then it won't lead to the results you want.

Calculate client acquisition. Another benefit of measuring data related to ROI is that you can take seemingly abstract concepts and turn them into evidence-based information. By tracking ROI, you'll be able to get a clear idea of how much you spent on content marketing and how many new clients were generated as result. There are various insights to be gleaned from tracking ROI-related data, such as which channels are resulting in new leads and whether you're spending enough on a particular marketing strategy. But how much you're making on a per-client basis is one of the more straightforward ones for assessing the bottom line.

Prepare for the future. When you set out to track marketing ROI, you come across an ocean of data that, if used correctly, can help you make informed decisions in the future based on personalized marketing trends. Making mistakes is part of the game, but with the availability of ample data, making them time and time again is inexcusable.

A Simple Guide to Measuring ROI

