My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

How to Ensure ABM Success via Organizational Structure

by Debbie Qaqish  |  
September 10, 2018
  |  807 views
Email
Top

The B2B marketing world is so excited about ABM's potential, that we sometimes overlook a basic business maxim: Structure follows strategy.

Many marketing organizations lack the organizational structure to energize and optimize an ABM strategy and program. In some ways, Marketing's traditional org chart may actually hinder ABM success.

ABM as a Strategy

If we are going to consider changing part of marketing's org chart, let's begin by defining why ABM is a strategy, not a tactic.

ABM is not just a set of marketing campaigns; it is a companywide strategy for how to work with accounts. And it's a new strategy that uses a wide-angle lens to view the complete customer journey, not just the beginning. ABM as a strategy also incorporates marketing both to new accounts and to current accounts.


ABM as a strategy also requires a close working relationship between Sales and Marketing, but also among all elements of your company that touch the customer. Getting everyone, including Marketing, to adopt a broader view of the customer is a strategic move for any company.

Current Marketing Org Charts Support Leads, Not Accounts

As companies incorporate ABM as a strategy, Marketing needs to embrace and support a broader set of responsibilities around customer engagement. Yet, Marketing is often stuck in and hampered by a "leads" mentality and an org chart that supports that mentality.


Sign up for free to read the full article.Read the Full Article

Membership is required to access the full version of this how-to marketing article ... don't worry though, it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Debbie Qaqish is principal partner and chief strategy officer for The Pedowitz Group, a revenue marketing agency. She is the author of Rise of the Revenue Marketer, chancellor of Revenue Marketing University, and host of Revenue Marketing Radio. Reach her via Debbie@Pedowitzgroup.com or 770-331-4443.

LinkedIn: Debbie Qaqish

Account-Based MarketingManagementSalesStrategy

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!