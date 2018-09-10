How to Ensure ABM Success via Organizational Structure

The B2B marketing world is so excited about ABM's potential, that we sometimes overlook a basic business maxim: Structure follows strategy.

Many marketing organizations lack the organizational structure to energize and optimize an ABM strategy and program. In some ways, Marketing's traditional org chart may actually hinder ABM success.

ABM as a Strategy

If we are going to consider changing part of marketing's org chart, let's begin by defining why ABM is a strategy, not a tactic.

ABM is not just a set of marketing campaigns; it is a companywide strategy for how to work with accounts. And it's a new strategy that uses a wide-angle lens to view the complete customer journey, not just the beginning. ABM as a strategy also incorporates marketing both to new accounts and to current accounts.





ABM as a strategy also requires a close working relationship between Sales and Marketing, but also among all elements of your company that touch the customer. Getting everyone, including Marketing, to adopt a broader view of the customer is a strategic move for any company.

Current Marketing Org Charts Support Leads, Not Accounts

As companies incorporate ABM as a strategy, Marketing needs to embrace and support a broader set of responsibilities around customer engagement. Yet, Marketing is often stuck in and hampered by a "leads" mentality and an org chart that supports that mentality.

