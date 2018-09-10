RIP SlideShare, It Was Good While It Lasted

In 2016, SlideShare had over 70 million unique visitors per day, and it was listed by Alexa as one of the top 100 most visited websites in the world. At its peak, it was such a powerhouse that Obama used the network to post his birth certificate. It also stood for years as a premier B2B social channel: In 2015, author and marketing expert Jay Baer referred to it as "content marketing's secret weapon."

However, just a few months ago, Baer changed his tune, penning an article titled "LinkedIn Is Ruining SlideShare."

It's not just Baer. Power users have been dropping the channel left and right.

Top content creator and SlideShare investor Dave McLure hasn't posted to the channel in over 11 months. HubSpot, the content marketing powerhouse that posted over 60 presentations in 2017 and reached over 500,000 users, has posted only once in 2018, reaching a total of just over 1,000 users.

So what has caused this exodus of power users and decline in social-media prominence? A perfect storm of shifting parent-company priorities, insufficient revenues, and a user base largely outside of the US.





Despite SlideShare's massive fan base, loyal users, and billions of impressions, it was a storm too great. A once-powerful channel is all but dead, and here's why.

Loss of Humanity

The rapid growth of SlideShare from a small startup to a top website began in 2009, in a tiny room in India, when Amit Rajan, Rashmi Sinha, and Jonathan Boutelle saw the need for a "YouTube for presentations." Within a few years, they had built a network of 38 million registered users by providing a desperately needed tool—and a new social channel for presentations.

Read the Full Article

Membership is required to access the full version of this how-to marketing article ... don't worry though, it's FREE!