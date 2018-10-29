You hold the World Wide Web in the palm of your hand.

Yes, smartphones are the predominant way people access the Web. But, no, they don't rule e-commerce in the same way. When it's time to convert browsers into buyers, the dominance of the smartphone withers.

Why is that?

Mobile's Hierarchy of Needs, a report from comScore, points to a whopping 49% gap between share of minutes on mobile versus share of e-commerce spend. It also cites the top five factors that minimize conversion:

Security concerns Cannot see product detail Navigating is difficult Can't browse multiple screens/compare Too difficult to input details

Mobile site designers should also consider the user's mindset. "When users visit a mobile site, they tend to be in more of a rush and have a clear goal in mind. Keep users' goals in mind, and make sure key information (such as business hours and address details) are clearly visible," a blog post from Duda, an online platform that digital agencies use to provide their clients high-converting mobile sites, reminds mobile designers.

Clearly, mobile websites must now be designed to give shoppers the experience they want.

Let's look at seven things you can do to increase conversions in mobile commerce.