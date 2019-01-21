Limited Time Offer: Save 40% on PRO with code HAPPINESS

A change in calendar year is an ideal time to think about where things have been and where things are going. For email marketers, the future is bright—as long as we take advantage of important trends and apply best-practices.

1. Embrace mobile, but don't abandon the desktop

Although at least half of emails are now being read on mobile, that doesn't mean email on the desktop is dead. In B2B, in particular, only 35% of users check email on mobile compared with 59% for personal email.

Mobile is best for things that can be dealt with and consumed quickly, in real-time. Of those who do check work email on their smartphone, many open the email again on their desktop or tablet if the message requires more consideration or a longer, more thoughtful response.

For email marketers, this means a multi-device approach is best, and that requires careful planning to formulate calls to action that account for how their audiences behave.

In other words, mobile-desktop balance is critical when creating content.

2. KISS your customer and prospects

"Keep it simple, stupid," or the KISS principal, is alive and well in 2019. When designing email marketing campaigns, resist the urge to use elaborate graphics and highly formatted emails. While you might love the way they look, they're not necessarily the best performers. Graphic-intensive emails are much more likely to trigger spam alerts, which means fewer of your messages will get through.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Eric Wanta

Eric Wanta is CMO at Zive, maker of Kiwi for Gmail and Kiwi for G Suite, which takes Google apps like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Slides out of the browser and helps companies improve G Suite rollouts and user adoption.

LinkedIn: Eric Wanta

Twitter: @ericwanta

